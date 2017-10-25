Laois crime: Burglar caught in the act robbing a Portlaoise business last night

A burglar was apprehended last night in Portlaoise during an attempted robbery.

The man broke open the door of a business premises in Portlaoise, but was caught by Gardaí at the scene, early this morning Wednesday October 25.

Gardaí had received a report of a burglar on the premises at 1.50am. On arriving they found the front door open and entered the premises.

The burglar attempted to escape but was "swiftly apprehended and detained at Portlaoise Garda Station" according to a Garda spokesperson.

