Young man robbed and threatened at knife point in Laois

Gardaí in Laois are investigating an incident where a young man was threatened by another man with a knife.

The young man was walking home on the Mountrath Road in Portlaoise when the attacker produced a knife and threatened him.

The attacker robbed a sum of money from the victim, who was not injured in the incident.

The incident took place around 10pm on Tuesday, October 24.

Laois Offaly Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information.

