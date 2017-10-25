Halloween in Laois fails to make Fáilte Ireland Ancient East tourism promo

No Laois event is being promoted in a Fáilte Ireland press release promoting Ireland Ancient East Halloween events.

The tourism body came in for a lot of criticism recently over the low amount f being spent promoting Laois. In total, €93,750 out €125 million over seven years to 2014.

In its Halloween press release Fáilte Ireland says every county in the region has its own ghostly traditions and haunted places bound to excite anyone with an interest in the paranormal - and the kids will love it, too.

It says there is a huge selection of events for all the family this Halloween right across the region.

However, it highlights events in Wexford, Waterford, Cork city and county, Carlow, Offaly, Meath, Tipperary.

Also highlighted are "frightful things to do - all year". Again Laois does not make the cut. Attractions in Wexford, Offaly are highlighted.

County councillors criticised Bord Fáilte last week at their annual monthly meeting. Cllr Mary Sweeney said the money spent to promote Laois was 'shocking'.

Laois TD Sean Fleming has described the spending on Laois as 'measly'.

