The Rock GAA Halloween fundraiser cancelled due to death of former secretary

A Halloween fundraising event in aid of two local charities has been cancelled out of respect for the late Tom Flynn from The Rock.

The fancy dress party was organised by The Rock GAA Club in aid of The Ben and Jake Connolly Trust and The Cuisle Centre in Portlaoise.

Organisers of the event announced the cancellation on Wednesday.

"With a very heavy heart and with the utmost respect for one of our former secretaries of our club, Tom Flynn, RIP, we will be postponing our fancy dress night. There will be updates later. Thank you all, Rest in Peace Tom," they said.

The fancy dress party was due to take place on Saturday, October 28 in Turley's County Pub, Mountmellick.

Tributes have poured in for the well-known retired member of An Garda Síochána and dedicated GAA man.

They include one from the Ben & Jake Connolly Trust.

"Our deepest sympathies to the Flynn family on the passing of Tom. A highly respected member of An Garda Siochána & dedicated GAA member. We are saddened & shocked to hear of Tom’s passing. Our community has lost a great man. Ár gcomhbhrón ar a mhuintir," they wrote on their facebook page.

