Committee formed and meeting organised for what to do next to save #PortlaoiseHospital

Following an emergency public meeting on Wednesday, October 25, nearly 30 people signed up to be on a committee to save Portlaoise Hospital from being downgraded.

The new committee decided on the night to hold their first meeting on Tuesday, October 31 at Portlaoise Parish Centre at 8pm.

Anyone is welcome to attended the meeting to decide what to do next.

Dick Sydes is a founding member of the Friends of Portlaoise Hospital and the Portlaoise Hospital Action Committee.

"If there is anyone from outside the main towns we would love to have them on the committee to spread it out around the county.

"I am delighted at the turnout it is fantastic so many have come on board our committee.

"I would love to get a march in Dublin but it has to be at least 3000 or 4000 people," he said.

"If Fine Gael turn their back on Laois, Laois will turn their back on Fine Gael" - Public want to save Portlaoise Hospital.

Social media, unity and Minister's tactics needed to save #PortlaoiseHospital.

'The only way this can be stopped is for political pressure to be turned up to boiling point' - Stanley.