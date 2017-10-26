Laois train services were disrupted today after a fatality on train line in Limerick
A WOMAN has been killed after being struck by a train on a railway line in Limerick.
A spokesperson for Irish Rail confirmed that woman was struck and fatally injured just before 5.30pm on the line near Killonan level crossing. The incident led to extensive disruption to the train services including Laois.
She was hit by the Dublin to Limerick train and the line which was likely to be closed for the rest of the evening, the spokesperson confirmed. Bus transfers have been put in place as services between Limerick and Limerick Junction have been suspended.
— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 26, 2017
Services suspended between Limerick and Limerick Junction. Emergency services attending incident on line. Bus transfers being arranged— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 26, 2017
Update: bus transfers from Limerick to Limerick Jctn, & Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh: emergency services attending incident on line— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 26, 2017
