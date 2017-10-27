Gardai at the scene of foggy morning crash in Portlaoise

Gardai are dealing with a crash in Portlaoise on Friday morning, October 26.

The crash took place on the N77 Abbeyleix Road Northbound after the roundabout outside Portlaoise town.

No injuries occurred in the crash, one car crashed into the rear of another.

Conditions are foggy in the area, motorists are advised to so slow down and use fog lights.

Motorists in Portlaoise experienced forty minute delays due to traffic lights on Thursday during rush hour.

#LAOIS Gardai dealing with collision n/bound on N77 Abbeyleix Rd after the R/A. Conditions foggy in area https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 27, 2017

The collision was cleared by 10am on Friday morning.