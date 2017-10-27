Families of Laois men injured in Czech Republic received no consular help claims daughter

A family member of on of the two Laois men badly injured in an air accident in the Czech Republic say they have received no support from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The daughter of one of the men was extremely dissatisfied with Government authorities in Ireland. She said they were informed by Czech authorities approximately one hour after the plan crash took place on Tuesday and not on Wednesday as previously reported.

Ms Elaine Doody informed the Leinster Express that she had to make contact with the Irish Embassy in the Czech Republic but still received no consular assistance.

She said they have not received any help in contacting with the hospital nor have was any assistance given in getting to the Czech Republic or from Prague to the hospital. It is claimed that no translator was provided.

"Only through the support of our friends and family we would not have been able to even make it over," said Ms Doody.

Ms Doody's father Ger was flying with his business partner and fellow partner Ned McEvoy when their light aircraft came down near Prague.

Mr Doody works in well known Portlaoise car dealership Downey's Autostop on the Dublin Road.

Both men have suffered serious injuries.

The men are partners in Ridge Aviation a light aircraft business based in Eyne Airfield, Portlaoise. They are lifelong aviation enthusiasts and pilots and were on an aircraft related business trip.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has so far declined to comment.

The Leinster Express has made unsuccessful efforts to contact Aviation and Police Authorities in the Czech Republic to establish some of the facts around the incident