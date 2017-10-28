Don't forget to change your clocks tonight as Wintertime begins

The good news this weekend is that the clocks are going back meaning an extra hour in the bed the bad news is it marks the start of 'Wintertime'.

As Minister for Justice and Equality, Laois TD Charlie Flanagan, is responsible for telling the nation that “Winter Time” will commence at 1am. Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday 29 October 2017.

Clocks and watches should be put back one hour at that time or before going to bed.

Winter time will end at 1am Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday 25 March 2018.

Most electronics including smartphones will automatically change but be wary of the clock in your car. More than likely it needs to be changed manually. You don't want to be late arriving into work.

