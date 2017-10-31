Irish Water works may cause outages in Laois this week

Residents and businesses in Portlaoise may experience some water outages over the next two days.

Irish water will be carrying out valve works from 10am on Tuesday, October 31 until 6pm on Wednesday November 1.

Disruptions are expected to take place in Ashwood Walk, Aghnaharna, Summerhill and surrounding areas in Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert you can quote this unique alert reference number: LAO015242.

