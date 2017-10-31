Laois Commuters: Travel chaos for thousands of people as Irish Rail strike to go ahead

Thousands of commuters in Laois trying to get to work on Wednesday, November 1 will have to rearrange their travel plans as Irish Rail are set to follow through with industrial action.

Travel chaos is expected as up to 155,000 passengers will be affected. A total of 70,000 passenger journeys are made on the Dart on a daily basis, 45,000 on commuter services, and 40,000 on intercity routes.

Laois commuters who need to rearrange their journey for Wednesday can use Bus Eireann, Dublin Coach, and local bus services such as Martley's also run daily commuter routes.

Irish Rail workers want a 3.75pc a year pay rise over three years, to match wage hikes recently given to Luas and Dublin Bus workers.

No agreement has been reached between unions and the Workplace Relations Commission.

Irish Rail is advising customers that due to industrial action, trains are not expected to operate across Intercity, DART and Commuter routes on the following dates:

Wednesday 1st November

Tuesday 7th November

Tuesday 14th November (includes Ireland v Denmark World Cup Play-off at Lansdowne Road)

Thursday 23rd November

Friday 8th December

If you have booked travel on the dates of strike action, Irish Rail will cancel your booking for the dispute date journey leg and automatically refund you seven days prior to your date of travel (e.g. 25th October for 1st November, 31st October for 7th November etc). Please allow three to five days for your financial institution to process your refund.

Irish Rail has threatened to strike on dates up until December 8 but more dates may be added if demands aren't met.

Customers are advised to plan journeys in advance and to check running bus routes during the days of strike action.

