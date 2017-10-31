Appeal for info on missing person two years after disappearance

Gardaí are renewing their missing person appeal for information, on the two year anniversary of missing man Valerijs Zimecs.

Valerijs, aged 46 years was last seen on the Freshford Road, Kilkenny near St Luke’s Hospital on Sunday 1st November, 2015.

Valerijs is described being 6” in height, stocky build and has black hair. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a grey sweatshirt.

Speaking at Kilkenny Garda Station Superintendent Derek Hughes said: "The investigation is still very much active and Gardaí would be grateful of any information that the public can provide on the matter.”

Anyone who has seen Valerijs or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056-777 5000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



A photograph of Valerijs is available on request to pressoffice@garda.ie

