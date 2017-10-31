Updated Irish Rail advice ahead of strike action

If you have booked travel on on Irish Rail on this week's strike day or any of the other dates the company says it will cancel your booking for the dispute date journey leg and automatically refund you seven days prior to your date of travel.

The company advises people to please allow 3 to 5 days for your financial institution to process your refund.

Please note no further bookings will be accepted on these dates due to the proposed industrial action.

Refunds - Monthly and annual season tickets

Customers who purchase monthly and annual season tickets, including through their company as part of the Taxsaver scheme, can apply for a refund for the days impacted by the industrial action. These will be processed at the end of the industrial action in a single process. A dedicated refund form will be available at the conclusion of the industrial action.

Refunds - tickets purchased at station

Customers who purchase their tickets at the station who were impacted by the industrial action should collect a refund form at the station or see refund details below and return to the address outlined.

Irish Rail apologises for the inconvenience caused.

It advises customers that due to industrial action, trains will not operate across Intercity, DART and Commuter routes on Wednesday 1st November.

Further industrial action is planned by trade unions on the following dates:

Wednesday 1st November

Tuesday 7th November

Tuesday 14th November (includes Ireland v Denmark World Cup Play-off at Lansdowne Road)

Thursday 23rd November

Friday 8th December



As over 150,000 journeys are made on our network daily, it is not possible to provide alternative transport on dates of industrial action other transport operators do not accept rail tickets on dates of industrial action.

Irish Rail Ticket Refund Policy

Refunds for tickets purchased at ticket offices or ticket vending machines

When you buy tickets on the day of travel and you decide not to take the train, we will give you a full refund provided you return your non-validated ticket to the ticket office where the ticket was bought within 45 minutes of purchase.

If the booking office or station is unstaffed, you can apply for a refund to:

Refund Section,

Connolly Station,

Amiens Street,

Dublin 1,

D01 V6V6



Please submit all relevant information in relation to your claim for a refund.

Refunds for tickets purchased online

If you reserve your ticket online, the following refund rules apply:

Low and Seat Only Reservations

Low Fare

No Refund

No Cancellation

Your ticket is valid on the selected service only. No change or refund is possible.

Semi Flexible

Semi Flexible

Modification subject to fee

Allows travel on train before or after

Amendments or cancellations can only be made online up to 24 hours before departure if ticket has not been printed, subject to a 20% fee. Without changing your booking, you can travel on that day, on the service before or after your booking, subject to availability.

Flexible

Flexible

No modification fee

Full Flexibility on day of travel

Amendments or cancellations can only be made online up to 90 minutes before departure if ticket has not been printed. On the day of travel, without changing your booking, you can travel on all services on this route, subject to availability.

First Class

First Class

No modification fee

Full Flexibility on day of travel

Amend/Cancel up to 90 minutes before departure or until the ticket is collected at the station.

On the day of travel, without changing your booking, you can travel on all services on this route, subject to availability.

Online bookings for special services or promotions have their own conditions for refunds. Refund policies for these are available when you are booking.

Refunds for E-purse Cards / remaining travel credit

If you have finished using your Leap card you can claim for a refund of any remaining travel credit. You may also be eligible to receive a refund of any deposit paid at the time of card purchase. Visit www.leapcard.ie for more information and to apply for a refund.

Refunds for tickets bought at other outlets

If you did not buy your ticket from us, you should return it to the place where you bought it. They will arrange any refund due and may apply an administration charge

Changes and cancellations

If you have questions about ticket changes or cancellations, please call the Iarnród Éireann Call Centre on (01) 8366 222 (or +353 1 8366 222 from outside Republic of Ireland).Opening hours are 08.30 to 18.00 hours Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Compensation Payments

Discounts if you are delayed

If, you are more than 60 minutes late arriving at your destination station, we will offer you discount vouchers to use when you buy future tickets or, issue cash compensation under EC Regulation 1371.

The value of the vouchers, or cash compensation*, is based on the length of delay and the fare paid for the single journey affected, as follows:

Delay

Compensation

If you’re delayed by 60 to 120 minutes

50% of the value of the single journey in vouchers or 25% in cash.

If you’re delayed by 120 minutes or more

100% of the value of the single journey in vouchers or 50% in cash

* We will not pay cash compensation for amounts under €4.

Charter Refund Form.pdf

Discounts if we fail to give you the service you pay for.

If the seat you reserved is not available, and there is no other available seat of the same standard on the same train, we will refund you the fare of your single journey back to the card on which the booking was made.

Cancellation of your train, delay before you started your journey or during it.

If your train is cancelled, or 60 minutes or more late, then we offer you the choice between the following options:

You may abandon your journey before starting it and receive a full refund of your fare or apply for a refund if your ticket was booked online or via our telephone sales line.

You may discontinue a journey you have already started and receive a refund for the part of the journey not made

If the journey you began has become pointless, you may return immediately to the starting point of your journey by train and receive a full refund of the fare or apply for a refund if your ticket was booked online or via our telephone sales line.

Missing the last connection of the day

If you are not able to reach your final rail destination the same day because you missed a connection, you may be entitled to compensation for the reasonable costs of hotel accommodation and of notifying relatives or other persons expecting you. This only applies if the cause of the delay was within the control of the railway.

How to claim your discount vouchers or refund.

To claim any discounts or refunds you’re entitled to, you need to fill in an application form, which is available from the ticket offices in main stations or from the PDF below.

Foirm Cairt Do Phaisinéirí.pdf

Charter Refund Form.pdf

When you apply for discount vouchers you must:

Attach your ticket to the completed form;

Include the reservation number if your ticket was purchased online – we will refund the equivalent back to the card on which the booking was made.

European Legislation - Your Rights

When making a journey by rail, your rights are outlined under the Passenger Charter. The recent introduction of Passenger Rights and Regulations for Rail Travel, Regulation (EC) No 1371/2007 of the European Parliament also outlines specific rights for rail customers, which have been incorporated in this charter.

If you are not satisfied with how our Customer Care office has responded to a complaint made under Regulation (EC) No 1371/2007, you can contact the National Transportation Authority (NTA) directly here to have your complaint reviewed independently.