New café announced for Portlaoise as another closes its doors

Business in Portlaoise town is changing all the time. Some parts of the town have experienced huge growth in the last few years while small shops have closed one by one.

Now, Kelly Lou Cakes, a bakery ran by Kelly Lou Ging from Portlaoise is set to open its second café in the town

Kelly Lou Cakes first café is at the Kea-Lew Business & Retail Park, Mountrath Rd in Portlaoise.

The shop unit is well-known as Gings Hardware was there for years before being re-imagined into the bakery, café and homeware shop it is today.

Kelly often appears on Irealnd AM for cooking demonstrations and she writes features and recipes for various media outlets including Irish Country Magazine. The bakery is famous for its bespoke wedding cakes and creative cupcakes.

Kelly built her business from scratch and it is going from strength to strength. A second café is due to open in Portlaoise and Kelly is currently looking for staff for the new venture which is due to open soon.

While this business grows another cafe in Portlaoise has closed its doors.

Eats and Treats café just off Lyster Square in Portlaoise closed on Wednesday, November 1.

The cafe had three years of business in Portlaoise before deciding to close up shop.

The café had a separate menu for customers on slimming diets and had a fresh deli.

Laois Abroad: Laois nurse from Portlaoise shines in Australia winning big award.

Garda patrol car window smashed on Halloween night in Laois.