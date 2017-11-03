Tributes paid to 'true champion of everyone with a disability' Gordon Bradley

There is sadness in Stradbally and the wider Laois area at the death of Gordon Bradley, Timogue, Stradbally.

Gordon passed away on Thursday, November 2. He will be sadly missed by his wife Vivienne, sons, daughters, family circle and many friends.

Gordon was a huge supporter of the Down Syndrome Centre Laois Branch and they have paid a beautiful tribute to him for his years of support.

"It was with great regret and sadness that we learned of the passing of Gordon Bradley, Timogue, Stradbally. Gordon has been a huge advocate and supporter of Down Syndrome Ireland "Laois Branch" over many years, attending information evenings at our Family Centre in Abbeyleix etc.

"Gordon attended our 21st Anniversary Celebrations last year and regaled all present with his experiences of the disability sector in well over 40 years plus volunteering in the sector.

"Gordon was a true champion of everyone with a disability in the county and beyond, he was always there with sound advice and support when called upon, which was often.

"Gordon reminded us all of the great strides we have made since he first started his voluntary work in the disability sector, which was an inspiration to all of us.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Vivienne, son Leslie and the rest of Gordon's family and friends at this sad time. He will be sadly missed. RIP," they said.

Gordon will be reposing at his home from Saturday November 4 and removal to Timogue Church for funeral service on Sunday at 2.30pm with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Read more: Six-year-old in intensive care after an accident on a Laois farm.