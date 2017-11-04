Portlaoise school set on fire during midterm break

Laois County Fire and Rescue service were called to an incident in Portlaoise on Friday night, November 3.

The fire service has confirmed to the Leinster Express that it was called to a fire at St Paul's school building on the Borris Road, Portlaoise at 21:36.

Portlaoise fire crew responded to the incident.

A number of small fires had been lit in the school building coming towards the end of the midterm break.

No injuries occurred.