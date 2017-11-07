Laois native, Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has revealed how he was bullied as a child in new Laois book

The Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, who is from Ballyfin in Laois, has revealed that he was bullied as a child.

In an interview with Laois osteopath Darren Conroy for his new book 'Let Your Life Speak', the pioneering vet adored by millions of Irish and British television viewers, also talks about how the death of an animal set him on the path towards where he is today.

'When I was eleven a life changing experience set me on this path forever. As a kid, I was bullied. I’ve never talked about this but I want to now, because I want kids to know something good can come out of a bad situation.......," he said.

"I want to give all of the animals, all of the options, all of the time and I want a team around me who genuinely believes that we can make the world a better place one animal at a time. It all begins and ends with one animal that is loved by one human in one moment in time," he said.

Darren included Noel as one of 30 influential Laois people in his book, which is being launched on Friday in Mountmellick Arts Centre by Senator David Norris.

"Noel Fitzpatrick is a scientific pioneer, visionary, professor, inventor, and orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeon. He is evangelical in his speak, a frequent hugger and likes to quote lines of poetry in his conversation. His energy, passion and sincerity are infectious, especially when he speaks about the animals in his care. When he speaks about the sick and injured animals one witness’s humanity personified," he said.

'Let Your Life Speak' launches on Friday November 10th is at 8pm the Arts Centre Mountmellick, cost €20, with all the proceeds going to the mental health organisation GROW.

It goes on sale from Saturday in All Books Portlaoise, O Horáins and O'Gormans shops in Mountmellick, and at Darren's clinic, Taylor & Conroy in Kilminchy, Portlaoise.

Below: Noel with his sister, Portlaoise solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick and family on a visit home last year.