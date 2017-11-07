Meeting of Laois councillors almost cancelled over the amount of work to be done

The Laois County Council meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District will not take on any new notices of motion from local councillors in the month of November.

It was decided at the October meeting of the councillors for this area that there was already enough notices built up in the system waiting to be completed, as well as extra outdoor works that needed to be carried out following Hurricane Ophelia.

The idea to not have a meeting for the municipal district in November was put forward by Cllr Brendan Phelan.

The motion went to a vote and the results were even with three votes to have the meeting and three votes not to have a meeting in November.

Due to the even vote, the decision was made by Chairperson of the Municipal District, Cllr John King, who decided to go ahead with a meeting to discuss progress but no notices of motion will be put forward.

It was said at the meeting that there was an awful lot of fallen trees that needed to be dealt with around the county. It was suggested that no notice of motions should be put forward for November to give the outdoor staff a chance to complete any repair works that needed to be done to roads involving fallen trees, electricity wires, water and all outdoor works.

Cllr John King suggested that the fallout of Hurricane Ophelia gave way to even more reason to have a meeting to discuss the progress of the clean up and where councillors stand with motions they had passed. “It will be interesting, it could be the most interesting meeting of the year,” he said.

Cllr Seamus McDonald asked “Did Laois County Council ever consider taking on more staff?”. He was referring to the build up of work that now needs to be done outdoors in Laois.

No definite answer was given.

It has been mentioned a number of times in these meetings that a list needs to be compiled of notices of motion that have been completed and those that are outstanding as the year comes to a close and plans for next year get underway.

The next meeting to discuss the progress of the outside works will take place on Thursday, November 16.

