Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick talks about growing up in Ballyfin, in a new Laois book for charity

The Supervet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, who is from Ballyfin in Laois, is among the 30 inspiring Laois people featured in a new book that comes out this Friday.

In an interview with Laois osteopath Darren Conroy for his first book 'Let Your Life Speak', the pioneering vet adored by millions of Irish and British television viewers, talks about how the death of an animal set him on the path towards where he is today.

'When I was eleven a life changing experience set me on this path forever. I want kids to know something good can come out of a bad situation.......," he said.

"I want to give all of the animals, all of the options, all of the time and I want a team around me who genuinely believes that we can make the world a better place one animal at a time. It all begins and ends with one animal that is loved by one human in one moment in time," he said.

Darren chose Noel for his inspiring work.

"Noel Fitzpatrick is a scientific pioneer, visionary, professor, inventor, and orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeon. He is evangelical in his speak, a frequent hugger and likes to quote lines of poetry in his conversation. His energy, passion and sincerity are infectious, especially when he speaks about the animals in his care. When he speaks about the sick and injured animals one witness’s humanity personified," he said.

Read a 2014 Leinster Express interview with the Supervet on his Laois childhood here.

'Let Your Life Speak' launches on Friday November 10th is at 8pm the Arts Centre Mountmellick, cost €20, with all the proceeds going to the mental health organisation GROW.

It goes on sale from this Saturday November 11 in All Books Portlaoise, O Horáins and O'Gormans shops in Mountmellick, and at Darren's clinic, Taylor & Conroy in Kilminchy, Portlaoise.

See more on the book here.