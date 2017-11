Portlaoise and Abbeyleix fire services were called to a large hay barn fire in Raheen around 4.30pm on Thursday, November 9.

Fire services were still at the scene at 7:30pm.

No injuries were reported from the large barn fire.

The cause of the fire is not known.

The picture above is from the scene of the fire sent to the Leinster Express by a member of Laois Fire Service.