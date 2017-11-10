Unions reach decision on next part of train strike

Commuters and soccer fans will not have to arrange alternative transport next week after unions decided to suspend the action.

Trade union members in Irish Rail will vote on a Labour Court recommendation aimed at resolving the dispute at the public transport company. The decision to ballot workers was taken at a meeting of representatives of the Irish Rail Trade Union Group in Liberty Hall, Dublin, this evening (Friday, 10th November).

A decision was also taken to suspend all planned industrial action by Irish Rail workers until the ballot is concluded.

The proposals include annual pay increases of 2.5% for three years. These will come into effect on 1st December, 2017, 1st December 2018 and 1st December 2019.

A voucher to the value of €500 will also be provided to workers in December 2017.

The Irish Rail Trade Union Group includes representatives of SIPTU, NBRU, TEEU, Unite and TSSA.

Train users have already been hit be two full days of action. The third strike was due to coincide with Ireland V Denmark World Cup play-off.