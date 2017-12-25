Abbeyleix man jailed for stealing car and TV

An Abbeyleix man has been sentenced to eight months in prison for an offence in which he stole a television and took a car without authorisation.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was James El Fehli (24), with an address in Abbeyleix.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that there was a burglary at Grallow Wood, Abbeyleix, on September 29 this year, in which a Samsung TV and a car were taken.

The accused was then observed at Lyster Square, Portlaoise, in the vicinity of the stolen car and the stolen television was found in the vehicle.

He was searched at Portlaoise Garda Station and the car keys were found on him.

The accused had 43 previous convictions.

He was on remand on these latest charges since October 26.

Defence for the accused said that it was an opportunistic crime which was fueled by the considerable amount of alcohol he had consumed.

Defence said the accused had a very supportive relationship with his mother and there was no aggravating factor to the crime, with no violence used or planning involved.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed eight months in prison on the theft charge, backdated to October 26.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.