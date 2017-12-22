Laois people generate almost €100,000 for Oxfam in Portlaoise shop

People in Laois have generated €99,000 for Oxfam Ireland through donations and sales at the charity shop in Lyster Square, Portlaoise.

Oxfam Ireland Chief Executive, Jim Clarken explained how this money is helping refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar in Burma.

"As we begin another new year, we hope for health and prosperity and that those dear to us will enjoy a happy and safe 2018.

"Sadly, for millions of people around the globe, their basic survival rather than happiness or continent are immediate priorities for the next 12 months.

"One group of people for whom 2018 starts with great uncertainty and insecurity are the Rohingya refugees. Currently, close to one million Rohingya people have fled violence in Myanmar to seek refuge across the border in Bangladesh, with over 620,000 arriving since August alone.

"Many have arrived with just the clothes on their backs. They are in desperate need of food, clean water and shelter. Those who survive the treacherous journey are living in makeshift tents in hugely overcrowded settlements.

"Conditions in the camps are woefully inadequate and unhealthy, with overflowing latrines and contaminated water. They’re largely unlit and dangerous at night, making women, girls and children particularly vulnerable to abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

"One woman told us how she was six months pregnant when she was forced to flee, walking for nine days with hardly any food and no blanket for cover when she lay down to sleep on the ground at night. She suffered personal attacks and watched her neighbours be killed before arriving at the camp and giving birth to her daughter there.

"Thanks to help from the people of Co. Laois, we are there. We are providing life-saving water and sanitation – drilling wells and installing water points, toilets and showers to help prevent the spread of deadly disease.

"To date, we have distributed emergency food, including rice, biscuits and sugar and have recruited 248 volunteers from local Bangladeshi communities to help us raise awareness about the importance of handwashing and hygiene in staying healthy and safe in crowded camps.

"In total, we’ve reached 185,000 people and we hope to reach more than 200,000, but we can’t do this without your support.

"Already in 2017, the people of Laois have been extraordinarily generous to Oxfam Ireland’s work. In our shop in Portlaoise, we have generated over €99,000 from sales on donated items alone.

"We are appealing to that generosity once again and asking that your readers please donate to our Rohingya Emergency Appeal, either in-store or at oxfam.ie/bangladesh. Please consider helping us so we can ensure that 2018 is a year that starts to bring hope and possibility for Rohingya refugees," said Oxfam Ireland Chief Executive, Jim Clarken.

