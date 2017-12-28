SNOW ICE weather warning now in force

A 24-hour long snow and ice national weather warning is now in force

The Status Yellow warning was extended to the whole country at 9pm on Wednesday by Met Eireann.

The forecaster warns of a widespread severe frost Wednesday night/Thursday morning leading to icy conditions on untreated surfaces.

Temperatures could drop to minus 4 degrees overnight.

Some showers of snow are also likely.

The warning is valid to Thursday , December 28 9pm.

Met Eireann believes the cold snap may be short lived but rain will follow although temperatures will rise.

The forecast as follows: