Weather WARNING
Snow Weather Warning updated to focus on several counties
Snow hit Laois earlier in December.
Snow and ice is set to hit several counties including Laois according to the latest weather warning update from Met Eireann.
WARNINGS AS FOLLOWS:
STATUS YELLOW
Snow-ice Warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Leitrim, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary
Snow accumulations of less than 2cm this evening /tonight. Any snow clearing to rain by Friday morning.
STATUS YELLOW
Snow-ice Warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal
Frost and icy conditions will develop again this evening across much of Leinster and Ulster.
