Snow Weather Warning updated to focus on several counties

WARNINGS AS FOLLOWS:

STATUS YELLOW



Snow-ice Warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Leitrim, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary

Snow accumulations of less than 2cm this evening /tonight. Any snow clearing to rain by Friday morning.

Issued:

Valid:

STATUS YELLOW



Snow-ice Warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal Frost and icy conditions will develop again this evening across much of Leinster and Ulster. Issued: Thursday 28 December 2017 10:00

Valid: Thursday 28 December 2017 15:00 to Friday 29 December 2017 03:00 Thursday 28 December 2017 10:00Thursday 28 December 2017 15:00 to Friday 29 December 2017 03:00

Thursday 28 December 2017 11:00Thursday 28 December 2017 16:00 to Friday 29 December 2017 09:00