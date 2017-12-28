Weather WARNING

Snow Weather Warning updated to focus on several counties

Leinster Express Reporter

Leinster Express Reporter

Snow ice weather warning

Snow hit Laois earlier in December.

Snow and ice is set to hit several counties including Laois according to the latest weather warning update from Met Eireann. 

WARNINGS AS FOLLOWS:

STATUS YELLOW

Snow-ice Warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Leitrim, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary

Snow accumulations of less than 2cm this evening /tonight. Any snow clearing to rain by Friday morning.

Issued:
Thursday 28 December 2017 11:00
Valid:
Thursday 28 December 2017 16:00 to Friday 29 December 2017 09:00

STATUS YELLOW

Snow-ice Warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal

Frost and icy conditions will develop again this evening across much of Leinster and Ulster.

Issued:
Thursday 28 December 2017 10:00
Valid:
Thursday 28 December 2017 15:00 to Friday 29 December 2017 03:00