Is it possible that the #EuroMillions lotto jackpot was sold in Laois for the second time?

A winning EuroMillions ticket was sold in Laois and it's possible the latest jackpot bought in Ireland winner of Friday night’s mega EuroMillions €38.9 million to prize could have been sold in the midland county.

This is the third EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland this year and the 12th since EuroMillions began in 2004.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to players to check their numbers to see if they are the holder of the golden ticket worth a cool €38,906,715.

The winning numbers are: 04,08,22,23,48 LUCKY STARS: 01,12

The spokesperson said: “This is fantastic news! What a great way for a player to end the year and start the new. This has been an amazing year for our EuroMillions players with three Jackpot wins and 31 EuroMillion Plus wins of €500,000 each.

“We are urging all our players to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner or winners. At this stage, we don’t know if it’s a single winner or a syndicate.

“We advise anybody who has this ticket to keep it safe until they can get into the National Lottery office next week to make their claim. This is a valuable piece of paper. We are open after the New Year's break on Tuesday,” said the spokesperson.

There is also time left for a lucky National Lottery player to win a guaranteed one million euro in the Christmas Millionaire Raffle draw which takes place on New Year's Eve. As well as the top prize of €1 million there are 5,055 other great prizes ranging from €250,000 to €500. Tickets are on sale in-store or at lottery.ie

And in July a lucky West of Ireland syndicate scooped almost €29 million on a ticket sold in the Garryduff XL Store, Castlebar, co. Mayo.

Here is the roll call of the lucky 12 Irish Euromillions winners to date:

1. July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

2. July 2008: A lucky ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary won a player €15 million.

3. June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million.

4. June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumont, Dublin, shared a jackpot worth over €93 million.

5. September 2013: A young man from the southeast shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

6. April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

7. September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co Dublin.

8. January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

9. July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s in Portarlington.

10. January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.

11. July 2017: A lucky West of Ireland syndicate scooped almost €29 million

12. December 29th: A 38.9 m EuroMillions Jackpot ticket sold in Ireland!