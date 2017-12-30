#STORM DYLAN - ESB warns of electricity power cuts

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Storm dylan electricity powere

ESB warns about Storm Dylan power cuts.

The ESB has warned of power cuts as Storm Dylan bears down on Ireland.

The electricity supplier says Storm Dylan "may cause power outages" especially those under a Met Éireann Orange Warning.

If you lose supply see the company asks the public to contact www.powercheck.ie

If you have lost power but your area is not listed, the ESB advises people to ring 1850372999 or 353212382410

The company also reminds everyone to call the same telephone numbers if you see damaged Network or fallen wires.

"Our crews are on standby to carry out any repairs as quickly and safely as possible once the winds abate," said the ESB in a tweet.

For more on Storm Dylan click here