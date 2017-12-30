Weather WARNING
#STORMDYLAN Latest Met Éireann forecast on RTÉ - 'severe gusts'
Severe and damaging gusts in some areas
Jean Byrne of Met Éireann on RTÉ.
STATUS ORANGE & YELLOW Weather Warnings are in force from
The worst of the winds are due to hit the northern half of the country but all areas are on alert.
Some areas in the counties covered by the Orange alert region will be affected by 'severe and damaging gusts'.
The forecast track of Storm Dylan.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 30, 2017
