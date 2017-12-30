STORMDYLAN Latest Met Éireann forecast on RTÉ - 'severe gusts'

STATUS ORANGE & YELLOW Weather Warnings are in force from 9pm Saturday and into New Year's eve as Storm Dylan hits Ireland.

The worst of the winds are due to hit the northern half of the country but all areas are on alert.

Some areas in the counties covered by the Orange alert region will be affected by 'severe and damaging gusts'.

