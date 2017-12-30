New Year's Eve fireworks display announced in Laois

If you are looking for a special way to ring in the New Year this weekend, look no further than county Laois.

The skies above Ballyfin will light up at the stroke of Midnight on New Year's Eve.

Ballyfin Demense will host the private fireworks display which is expected to last seven to 10 minutes.

The organisers issued a warning to residents living local to keep an eye on their pets during the display as they may be affected by the noise of the fireworks.

Excitement is already building for people all over Laois who will stay up to see if they can catch a glimpse of the fireworks with family and friends.