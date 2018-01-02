Laois town hit by power outage as #StormEleanor approaches

A total of 115 homes were affected by a power outage in Rathdowney, Co. Laois on Tuesday morning, January 2.

ESB Networks has confirmed that the power outage was due to a fault in the line.

The power supply was cut off in the early hours of the morning and it was due to be restored by 12 noon on Tuesday however power was restored before 11am.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," ESB Netorks has stated.

This outage came as ESB warned that Storm Eleanor may cause power outages across the country.

This is the first storm of 2018 and gusts of wind up to 130km/h are expected.

#StormEleanor means an ORANGE Wind Warning for Munster, Leinster and south Galway it may cause power outages in these areas if you lose Supply see https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY if NOT listed ring 1850372999 or 353212382410 #Staysafe pic.twitter.com/06rsFJMVuj — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) January 2, 2018

Met Éireann has issued weather warning as #StormEleanor crosses the country. Latest weather update here.

(1) Bright & breezy this a.m. with sunny breaks and scattered heavy showers, but many places dry.

However, heavy locally thundery rain will extend from the Atl. during the afternoon, with some spot flooding. pic.twitter.com/YeruQ94zB9 January 2, 2018

(2) Turning stormy also, as strong to gale force & squally SW winds develop later this afternoon over Munster and Leinster, veering W this evening, associated with storm Eleanor, giving some damaging gusts and also high seas on Atlantic coasts. Top temperatures 8 to 13 °C. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 2, 2018

If you see or know of damaged lines or Network DO NOT TOUCH DO NOT GO NEAR ring ESB Networks immediately on 1850 372 999.