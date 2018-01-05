Cross of Newtown set to be taken in charge

The Cross of Newtown estate in Ballyroan could be taken in charge by Laois County Council in 2018.

The news was given at the last meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District, in response to a motion from Cllr Mary Sweeney calling for an update on the estate.

She said this matter has been going on some time. There’s a very good residents association and there are some outstanding concerns.

Cllr Sweeney asked for progress to be made as soon as possible.

Supporting the motion, Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said she was keen to see traffic calming measures put in, but this could not be done until the estate was taken in charge.

The meeting was told that, if all is in order, the estate will be put on the agenda in quarter one of 2018.