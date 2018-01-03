Trollies prove Portlaoise hospital needs upgrade not downgrade

Latest hospital trolley figures prove that Portlaoise hospital must be upgraded according to Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

Instead of being downgraded as is proposed by the HSE's Dublin Midland Hospital Group, the TD insists that the Emergency Department at Minlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise needs to be improved.

In the Dublin Midlands Hospitals Group region which includes Portlaoise and Tullamore, the number on patients on trollies in 2017 was 18,363, an increase of 7%.

"Tallaght Hospital had the highest figure with Tullamore in second place. In Dr Susan O’Reilly’s plan, these two hospitals are supposed to take patients from Portlaoise if it is downgraded. A Consultant at Tallaght Hospital, Dr. James Gray, wrote to Management last November stating that “it remains dangerous and unsafe” in Tallaght Hospital’s Emergency Department.

"The INMO figures show the numbers waiting on trollies yesterday (2nd January) were Mullingar 21; Tullamore 17 and Portlaoise 25. The crisis continues to grow leading to worse patient outcomes and an increasing risk of death.

"The lack of Primary Care and the shortage of GPs is compounding the problem. Portlaoise needs the Emergency Department to be expanded due to the huge population growth in the region in recent years. Minister Harris must take these figures on board when considering the future of Portlaoise Hospital,” said the TD.

CHILDREN NOW FORCED ONTO TROLLIES