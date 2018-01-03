Laptop and alloys stolen from car in early morning Laois burglary

A car in Kilminchy, Portlaoise was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning, January 3.

Three alloy wheels and a laptop were stolen from the car.

It is understood the burglar gained entry to the vehicle through the boot of the car and one side window on the vehicle was smashed.

The incident took place between 4am and 7am on Wednesday.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

