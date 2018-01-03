WEATHER WARNING
Met Éireann issues new weather warnings
Met Éireann has issued new weather alerts in the wake of Storm Eleanor.
A STATUS YELLOW wind warning for westerly winds, reaching mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts possibly reaching 90 to 110 km/h is valid until 6pm Wednesday.
The forecaster has also issued a STATUS YELLOW Wind Warning for Thursday.
Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow are set to be hit by west to southwest winds veering west to northwest 55 to 65 km/h gusts 90 to 110km/h
The warning is valid from 3am to 1pm on Thursday, January 4.
