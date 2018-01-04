Met Éireann issues new wind warning to Laois

Hot on the heels of Storm Eleanor this week, Met Éireann has updated a Status Yellow wind warning to include Laois along with a host of other counties.

The forecaster is warning of West to Southwest winds veering West to Northwest of mean speed 55 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. There is also a risk of coastal flooding on western and southern coasts.

This fresh warning was issued this morning and is valid until 1pm this afternoon, January 4.

The AA and gardaí are warning of hazardous road conditions with the risk of fallen debris, while the ESB continue to urge people not to approach fallen power lines.

Very windy in many parts today but mainly dry and bright. Less windy in the north with rain and sleet there. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees pic.twitter.com/yG8iZx7BD1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 4, 2018

