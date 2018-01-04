Power outages in Laois as Met Éireann weather warning still in place
Just as Storm Eleanor is winding down, a status yellow wind warning remains in place for Laois and a number of other counties.
A total of 49 ESB Network customers were without power on Thursday just before 12 noon.
According to ESB, the power outage is due to a fault in the line which occurred at 11:40am. It is estimated that the fault will be repaired by 3:15 pm this afternoon.
"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."
Another power outage in Castlecomer is affecting 15 customers. This is also due to a fault in the line which occurred around 11:38 this morning. This is expected to be fixed by 4:00pm today.
Elsewhere, there is a power outage affecting 32 customers in Clonminch, Co. Offaly. This is estimated to be restored by 3:30pm today.
Crews continue to restore power to customers affected by Storm Eleanor latest info here https://t.co/kbDTN78RYs— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) January 3, 2018
Never approach fallen wires or damaged electricity network.
Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure immediately by calling 1850 372 999.#Staysafe
Very windy for a time in Leinster with some severe gusts, but winds will gradually ease everywhere through the afternoon.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 4, 2018
There will be sunny spells and just passing showers. However, rain will persist this afternoon in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees. pic.twitter.com/RnOJzpPH59
