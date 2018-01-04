Power outages in Laois as Met Éireann weather warning still in place

Just as Storm Eleanor is winding down, a status yellow wind warning remains in place for Laois and a number of other counties.

A total of 49 ESB Network customers were without power on Thursday just before 12 noon.

According to ESB, the power outage is due to a fault in the line which occurred at 11:40am. It is estimated that the fault will be repaired by 3:15 pm this afternoon.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

Another power outage in Castlecomer is affecting 15 customers. This is also due to a fault in the line which occurred around 11:38 this morning. This is expected to be fixed by 4:00pm today.

Elsewhere, there is a power outage affecting 32 customers in Clonminch, Co. Offaly. This is estimated to be restored by 3:30pm today.

Crews continue to restore power to customers affected by Storm Eleanor latest info here https://t.co/kbDTN78RYs

Never approach fallen wires or damaged electricity network.

Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure immediately by calling 1850 372 999.#Staysafe — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) January 3, 2018

Very windy for a time in Leinster with some severe gusts, but winds will gradually ease everywhere through the afternoon.

There will be sunny spells and just passing showers. However, rain will persist this afternoon in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees. pic.twitter.com/RnOJzpPH59 January 4, 2018

