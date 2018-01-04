Power outages in Laois as Met Éireann weather warning still in place

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Power outages in Laois as Met Eireann wind warning remains in place

Just as Storm Eleanor is winding down, a status yellow wind warning remains in place for Laois and a number of other counties.

A total of 49 ESB Network customers were without power on Thursday just before 12 noon. 

According to ESB, the power outage is due to a fault in the line which occurred at 11:40am. It is estimated that the fault will be repaired by 3:15 pm this afternoon. 

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

Another power outage in Castlecomer is affecting 15 customers. This is also due to a fault in the line which occurred around 11:38 this morning. This is expected to be fixed by 4:00pm today.

Elsewhere, there is a power outage affecting 32 customers in Clonminch, Co. Offaly. This is estimated to be restored by 3:30pm today.

Read more: Busy schools road in Portlaoise is closed for water leak repairs.

Bomb sent to Laois social worker.