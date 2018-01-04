Identity of village shop that sold €38.9 million #EuroMillions jackpot ticket revealed

The National Lottery today revealed a small independent store in the north Co Dublin seaside town of Malahide sold last Friday’s winning €38.9m EuroMillions Jackpot.

The owner of the Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre, Amy Cong, said she is overjoyed at selling the golden ticket to a lucky customer.

“This is unbelievable. I am delighted for the winner and the area. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would sell a big winning jackpot ticket.”

Ms Cong who is originally from the Shandong province of Eastern China has lived in Ireland for over 20 years and has been running the shop in the Malahide Shopping centre with her husband Ken since 2013. The shop previously sold a Lotto Plus 1 winning ticket worth €300,000.

“This is a small shop in the centre of Malahide but we are busy and we have a lot of regular customers. We have been barely able to contain our excitement since we were told by the National Lottery yesterday that we sold the ticket. We had absolutely no idea! There is an amazing buzz here today. We have no idea who the lucky winner is but we wish them the best of luck in the future.”

“My husband and I have been running the Village Shop for over five years now but we’ve never experienced anything like this. At the moment, we have just one employee working in the shop but today’s exciting announcement could make us a whole lot busier in the coming months as one of Ireland’s lucky Euromillions winning retailers,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of the golden ticket has made contact and arrangements are being made for the claim to be made. A spokesperson said that will be sometime in the next few weeks.

“We have verified the winning ticket and the ticket holder is understandably delighted at their good fortune. They are getting independent legal and financial advice and we look forward to having them come to the winner’s room to collect their cheque in the near future. This is a life-changing amount.”

Malahide had a very lucky EuroMillions Christmas. On Friday, December 22 Donnybrook Fair in the village sold a winning EuroMillions Plus ticket worth a cool €500,000 to a retired Florida-based Mayo priest Msgr John Delaney. He was home on holidays for Christmas.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, today congratulated Amy and her team on being the sellers of the lucky EuroMillions ticket. He confirmed the shop gets a €25,000 bonus as a result.

“This is fantastic news and we are delighted for Amy and everybody involved with the store in Malahide. And of course for the lucky winner. This was the third EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland in 2017 and the 12th since EuroMillions began in 2004. 2017 was also an amazing year for our EuroMillions Plus players with 31 wins of €500,000 each.”

Here is the roll call of the lucky 12 Irish Euromillions winners to date:

July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

July 2008: A lucky ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary won a player €15 million.

June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million.

June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumont, Dublin, shared a jackpot worth over €93 million.

September 2013: A young man from the southeast shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co Dublin.

January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s in Portarlington.

January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot . The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.

July 2017: A lucky West of Ireland syndicate scooped almost €29 million

December 2017: A €38.9 million EuroMillions Jackpot ticket sold in Ireland!

Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated €30 million.