2023 before 12,000 Laois customers connected under National Broadband Plan says Laois TD

Laois Homes and Businesses will be forced to wait to 2023 for connections under National Broadband Plan according to Sean Flemng TD.

The Laois TD has described as “disgraceful” the fact that it will be 2023 before the Government manages to connect 12,674 rural homes and businesses in Co. Laois to broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

In response to a Parliamentary Question from Fianna Fáil, the Communications Minister Denis Naughten confirms that “network rollout will take 3-5 years following contract award” under the NBP.

The contract is expected to be awarded in 2018, meaning it will take up until 2023 to connect over half a million homes and businesses covered by State intervention.

“It’s almost impossible to believe that thousands of premises in rural Ireland will still not have a high speed broadband connection and almost one third of all homes and businesses in Co. Laois will have to wait up until 2023 to be connected.

“This Government has failed to address broadband wastelands and continued to shift the goalposts on delivery. These blackspots are costing jobs, threatening rural sustainability and creating a digital divide between urban and rural Ireland. This Government’s neglect of rural counties must not continue,” Deputy Fleming said.

The High Speed Broadband Map is colour coded and searchable by address/Eircode:

- The AMBER areas represent the target areas for the proposed State led Intervention under the NBP and are the subject of an ongoing procurement process.

- The BLUE represent those areas where commercial providers are either currently delivering or have plans to deliver high speed broadband services.

- The Light BLUE areas represent eir's commercial rural deployment plans to rollout high speed broadband to 300,000 premises by the end of 2018 as part of an Agreement signed with me in April.

