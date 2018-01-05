UPDATE: Rail services resume through Kildare after 'tragic incident'

Significant delays expected

Express Reporter

Express Reporter

BREAKING: Rail services suspended through Sallins due to 'tragic incident'

All routes to and from Heuston station in Dublin have now resumed with some knock-on delays after a 'tragic incident' at Sallins train station in Co. Kildare.

It is understood gardai, fire service and ambulance service were at the scene on Friday, January 5 before 1pm.

Irish Rail announced that rail services through Sallins were suspended due to a tragic incident on line north of station. The service was suspended for an hour during lunchtime on Friday.

Iarnród Eireann say to expect some knock-on delays.

During the hour of service disruption, Iarnród Eireann said that it was "awaiting an update from emergency services" as questions poured in on Twitter from pasengers all over the country.

Many passengers were asking if Irish Rail were providing bus transfers to replace the train service. In response it said that it will not be operating bus transfers due to "capacity and logistics issues".