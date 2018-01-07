Weather warning from Met Eireann for severe freeze up

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning as freezing conditions are set to hit hard on Sunday night.

The second highest class of warning is for low temperatures across for Munster, inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan

The forecaster says it will turn very cold tonight with lowest temperatures falling between -4 and -6 degrees away from southern and eastern coasts.

The warning is valid from 9pm Sunday, January 7 to 10am Monday, January 8.



Tomorrow Monday will be dry again in most places. Frost will slowly clear, and most places will have a bright start with sunshine. However low cloud will increase from the south and west through the course of the day and a few spots of rain and drizzle will occur along southern coasts in the afternoon. Winds light to moderate southeast in direction but fresh to strong and gusty along Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of only 3 to 8 degrees (north to south).



Apart from a little drizzle near south and west coasts, Monday night will be dry in most places. A slight ground frost may form in the north and east.



Tuesday: A mostly cloudy day, and becoming milder in a freshening southerly wind. A band of rain will cross the country from the west as the day goes on.



Wednesday: A colder day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered passing showers. The showers will affect mainly the west and a longer spell of rain may affect southeastern areas. Winds no more than moderate.



Thursday will be a cool and mainly dry day with frost early and late. However rain and freshening winds will spread countrywide on Friday.