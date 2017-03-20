Honda Civic looks to have it all

Honda have just launched the 10th generation of the venerable Civic range.

The new car has really grown and looks much bigger and longer than of late. The new interior boasts the second generation of Honda’s Infotainment and Connectivity system, with Apple Car Play and Android Auto Integration.

There are also all-new V-TECH and Turbo petrol engines including a frugal new 1.0 litre petrol and a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo petrol.

Standard specification across the range is improved over what was already a very good offering in the previous model.

There are four trim levels, Smart €23,750 Smart Plus €26,250, Premium €30,150 and Premium Plus €31,650.

I have yet to drive the new Civic but I expect it to be very good indeed as Honda put huge research and development into this all-new and very important Civic.