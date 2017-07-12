Portarlington St Vincent De Paul says thanks at coffee morning - READ STORY HERE
Coffee morning at St Vincent De Paul Portarlington
The St Vincent de Paul shop Main St are holding a Coffee day for everyone in appreciation for all your support to them.
Come in for a cuppa & browse around to view all goods available. There will be 25% off all items on the day, with lots of new goods with labels for sale.
A raffle will be held on the day for a brand-new bicycle, gift hampers & many more prizes.
St Vincent De Paul volunteers are looking forward to seeing you all on Friday July 14 from 10am to 5pm
