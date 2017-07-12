Bishop in Portarlington to celebrate 100th anniversary

The Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin will be in Portarlington this week to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the opening of the town's cemetery.

Bishop Denis Nulty will travel from Carlow to celebrate the annual St Michael's Cemetery Mass which coincides with the anniversary of the graveyard on the Mountmellick road.

Fr Tom Dooley, Parish Priest, is expecting the normally big turnout to be swelled by those attending the anniversary. He said all are welcome to what should be a great occasion.

The Mass will begin at 7.30pm on Friday, July 14.