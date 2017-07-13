Laois yoga enthusiasts can now practice under the county's first geodome

Laois folk are just as trendy as anywhere in the world, and now it can be seen from a mile away, thanks to a new yoga geodesic dome that has popped up in the countryside.

Yoga tutor Linda Champ has erected the alien like structure in her Laois garden near Cloneygowan, and she said it is perfect as a yoga centre.

"It pulls the energy into the centre, people meditate in them. It's pure peace inside, you can't hear anything even it it is windy, it is really secure. It is ecological and maintains a comfortable temperature. If you stand in the centre and speak it acts like a loudspeaker," she told the Leinster Express.

Her Spanish partner Carlos owns the company that rents and sells the geodomes in Ireland, often used by businesses for events as they are more secure than marquees.

"My reason for using one is because they are so secure. It is on grass here so you get that feel of outdoor summer yoga without the risk of rain," Linda said.

Her first class in the dome is this Friday, with most of the mats already booked up by her regular classgoers from the Rock and Portarlington.

Others are not so sure of the new installation, which does not require planning as it is a temporary structure.

"My father thinks it looks like something from Mars, I think the locals thought I was planning a party," Linda said.

She is teaching yoga for eight years, and regularly holds classes at the prestigious Park Hotel Kenmare, owned by the Brennan brothers from RTE show 'At Your Service'.

See domosgeodesicos.es or www.linannyoga.com