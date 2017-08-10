Portarlington's Friends Together Fashion Show this Friday

Friends Together Portarlington are hosting a fashion show this Friday evening, August 11 at 8pm in the Scouts Den Main Street Portarlington.

Admission is €5 at the door, or advance tickets may be purchased. For further details call - 087 2788472.

There will be a faffle on the night, and frefreshments.

The night is sponsored by all the charity shops in Portarlington town benefiting Friends Together Social

club.