Portarlington's Friends Together Fashion Show this Friday
Members of Portarlington Friends Together group with Joe Duffy, at the Funny Friday radio show, in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard
Friends Together Portarlington are hosting a fashion show this Friday evening, August 11 at 8pm in the Scouts Den Main Street Portarlington.
Admission is €5 at the door, or advance tickets may be purchased. For further details call - 087 2788472.
There will be a faffle on the night, and frefreshments.
The night is sponsored by all the charity shops in Portarlington town benefiting Friends Together Social
club.
