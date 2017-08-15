Renting homes more lucrative than gambling in Laois town

Renting is not more lucrative that gambling, at least that is the case in Portarlington, Co Laois.

Evidence of the big returns that can be earned on the back of he housing crisis can be found in the town on the Laois Offaly border town where a developer wants to convert a bookmaker's office to housing.

Drumgoan Developments has applied to Laois County Council to for permission for a change of use from a betting office to two one bedroom apartments. The office in question is the Hackett's on Main Street. The building is a protected structure.

Laois County Council ruled that initial application invalid because of problems with the site notice.

Proof of the demand for housing in Laois is also found in council's social housing waiting list. There are some 1,500 people waiting to be housed by the council according to the council's latest figures.

Daft.ie list just three apartments for rent in Portarlington. Landlords are asking for up to €700 per month for two bedroom appartments.