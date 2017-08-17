Laois Heritage Week: Ronnie Mathews Post Card Exhibition

Excitement is building for Laois Heritage Week and a post card exhibition in Portarlington is just one event to look forward to throughout the week which runs from August 19 - 27.

Teddy Fennelly of Laois Heritage Society will officially open the fantastic Ronnie Mathews Post Card Exhibition on Monday, August 21 at 8.00pm in Portarlington library.

Teddy will give a short talk about Ronnie and his involvement with Laois Heritage. On January 8, 2017, Ronnie Mathews died, aged 83. He was Portarlington’s own historian and had published two books on local history.

Portarlington Arts and Heritage in conjunction with the Mathews Family are proudly inviting everyone from Portarlington and Laois to join them in viewing the collection of post cards that Ronnie spent years collecting.

The exhibition will run from August 22 - 26, 2:30pm – 5pm- all through Laois Heritage Week, 2017.

Coordinated by the Heritage Council, National Heritage Week is Ireland’s most popular cultural event and this year over 450,000 people are expected to participate in over 2,000 heritage events around the country.

Each year, thousands of people plan National Heritage Week events in their towns or villages.

