Latest news from Portarlington GAA club

Portlarington GAA update.

Portarlington GAA Club and Combined Clubs Members Lotto Draw Numbers Drawn 6-17-18-21 Jackpot next week €8,600

Portarlington GAA Jackpot Clearance Draw for €6,300 Winner Shauna O Leary Numbers Drawn 6-11-17-28 Results sheets available locally Tickets available from Burbages, Tynans Butchers, The Railway Bar, Pint Of Port, Luttrell Oil, Spar Station Rd or from any committee member.

The club welcomes all loyal patrons and new patrons of Portarlington Bingo to McCann Park every Tuesday night at 8.30pm. Over €2k in prizes every week. Potarlington GAA Race night has been scheduled for Friday 13th of October in the Anvil.

Keep an eye on our FB page for more details Results Midlands Park U16 Championship Semi Final Portarlington 1-03 St Pauls 0-08 Fixtures U21 Football Championship Sarsfields vs Portarlington on 21-10-2017 at 16.00 U17 Football Championship Portarlington vs Portlaoise on 29-09-2017 at 7pm in McCann Park.

Keep up to date with what's going on in Portarlington GAA Club by liking our Facebook page (Portarlington GAA Club) or following us on Twitter @PortGAA or our website clgportarlington.com Is mise Canice McCarthy Chairman, Portarlington GAA Club, McCann Park, Portarlington, Co Laois. 086-2652503