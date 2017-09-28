Portarlington launches community text alert service to fight crime

The rapidly growing town of Portarlington on the Laois Offaly border has just launched its first Community Text Alert service.

Residents are being urged to join the service, which will by used by Gardaí to send out text alerts on crime related activity, and on crime prevention.

There will be two drop in information events on Wednesday October 11 from 5pm to 8pm in the Community Centre, and on Saturday October 14 from 2pm to 3.30pm in the coffee shop in Centra on the Main Street.

Forms to sign up to the scheme are also available at the Love Port Office, or by emailing porttextalert@gmail.com

For more on the service click here.

Port Text Alerts operates under the umbrella of the Portarlington Community Development Centre (Loveport) and is affiliated with An Garda Síochána and Munitir Na Tíre.