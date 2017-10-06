Gardaí investigating burglary in Laois Offaly border town

Laois Offaly Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a housing estate in Portarlington.

Gardaí say the crime took place sometime between 8pm Wednesday, October 4 and 7am on Thursday, October 5 at Kilmalogue Downs.

Details have yet to be released on the extent of the theft.

If you think you can help Gardaí with their inquiries contact then in Port or Portlaoise at 057 8674100 or any garda station.

